Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after buying an additional 473,051 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.21.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

