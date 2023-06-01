Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 396.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.28. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $65.68.

Insider Activity

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCSI. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.