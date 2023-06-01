Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after purchasing an additional 859,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

