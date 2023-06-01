Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $83.40 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

