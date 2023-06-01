Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 393,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

