Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 417,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in NCR by 350.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NCR by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NCR opened at $23.71 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

