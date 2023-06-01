Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

