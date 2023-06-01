Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,753 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Featured Articles

