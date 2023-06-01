Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,989 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.