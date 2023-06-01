Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,142 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

