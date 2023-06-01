Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 265,245 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 648.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GoPro by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GoPro by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GoPro Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

GoPro stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $653.74 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

