Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 52,749 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tronox by 184.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 156,971 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Tronox by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 255.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,767 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Down 4.6 %

Tronox stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

