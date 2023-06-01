Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 3,417.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

