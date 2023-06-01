Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 492.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CarGurus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

