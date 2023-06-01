Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after buying an additional 185,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 166,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $3,621,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $538.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,700 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

