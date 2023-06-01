Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,519 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,494.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,494.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDFS opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,408.80 and a beta of 1.42.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

