Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,801 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $710,874.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kelly Services Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of KELYA opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -299.97%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

