Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,275 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $535.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.37 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCVL. Williams Trading downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

