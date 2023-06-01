Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,432 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

