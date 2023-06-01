Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,004 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 866,879 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 34,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,762 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $838.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.32. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,341. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

