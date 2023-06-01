Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,672 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

