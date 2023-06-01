Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Precision Group worth $36,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

