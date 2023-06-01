Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wallbox were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the third quarter worth $81,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter worth $98,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBX opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Wallbox has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

