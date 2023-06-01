World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $38,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WWE shares. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.45. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

