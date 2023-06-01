Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 654.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 64.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

