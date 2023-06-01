Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.32

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.32 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 46681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,311.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,577,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,332,000 after acquiring an additional 103,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,100,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,008,000 after acquiring an additional 481,473 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,599,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,893,000 after buying an additional 435,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,594,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.