100,527 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.35. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $141.96 million for the quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

