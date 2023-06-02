11,262 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Stories

