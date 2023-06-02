12,597 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

