136,740 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 3.6 %

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $17.75 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.