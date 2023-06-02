22,229 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,229 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $880.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.