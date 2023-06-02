22,249 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,192,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 123,462 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,045,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NYSE:CIM opened at $4.93 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

