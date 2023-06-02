363,201 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 363,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,739,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 1,528,444 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading

