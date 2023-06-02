363,201 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 363,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,739,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 1,528,444 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.