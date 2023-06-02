42,906 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.83 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.