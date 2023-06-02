761 Shares in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRN stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $98.47.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.