87,187 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $6,808,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.5 %

BEPC stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

