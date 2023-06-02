Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 121.6% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 140.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

