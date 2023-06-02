Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 6.7 %

AAP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

