Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $77.26 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 3495205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.20.
The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share.
Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
