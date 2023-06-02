Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $67.80 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

