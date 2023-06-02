Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of AAP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

