Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $84.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

