Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $67.80 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.