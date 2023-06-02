Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $77.26 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 3495205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.20.

The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.06.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

