Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $178.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.06.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.