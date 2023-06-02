Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) by 300.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,864 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 8,444.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 735,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.06. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 1,087.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

