Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Shares of AMZN opened at $122.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

