Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ODonnell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

