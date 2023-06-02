Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

