Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,415,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,838 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $790,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

